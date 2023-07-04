4th of July fun at the Firecracker Run in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands of people from all around the QCA were in East Moline today for the 41st running of the Firecracker Run.

Men, women and kids of all ages participated in the events this morning.

Some of the events during the race today were a 5k and 10k run, a kids run, a hospital bed race and costume party.

One man that enjoyed the race has been the winner of the 5k event for the last couple years, Devin Allbaugh from Bettendorf said it was good to be out there and enjoying the crowd support.

”It feels really good,” Allbaugh said. “I’ve run it the last couple years, and I’ve won it the last couple years and it just feels incredible. The crowd support is so awesome and it’s just fun to be out there.”

The annual Firecracker Run in East Moline included no shortage of heroes. James Driscoll from Bettendorf was one of those participating, he said wearing a superhero costume was fun for the crowd and gave him that little extra boost at the end.

“It added a few seconds to my time because it doesn’t breathe real well,” Driscoll said. “But the fans that line the race course are great, every time they yell superman I put my arms out and that just gave me a little extra burst of energy.”

for one veteran, who competed in the race for the first time said its great to be out there and see how the Quad Cities supports the people who defend our country.

“It’s awesome to see how military friendly the Quad Cities is,” Dylan Cardenas, U.S. Army veteran said. “I always tell everybody that comes here from all over that the Quad Cities is a very military friendly place, when they come to races like that, they definitely see that.”

Even though the heat played a big factor, one Bettendorf man says it was good to bring the kids out and enjoy the fun.

“Just a great atmosphere,” Brian Crowley, Bettendorf resident said. “It’s good to see, you know, bring out your, bring out your kids and just you know, be with a lot of people and just enjoy the environment and you know, thank God we live in the United States of America.”

After the runners completed the race there were volunteers and medical staff waiting at the finish line with cold wet rags and water to help beat the heat.

Music entertainment was provided along the course to keep runners motivated and trophies were handed out to the top three places in each five-year age division.

