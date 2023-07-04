Attempted murder case dismissed after victim ghosts police

Attempted murder charges against Antwand Tinon Jr. in Clinton have been dismissed.
Attempted murder charges against Antwand Tinon Jr. in Clinton have been dismissed.(Clinton Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - An assistant county attorney has dismissed attempted murder charges because the victim cannot be located.

Lisa Maidak asked for the dismissal of the Class B felony without prejudice, meaning the case can be restarted if more evidence surfaces against Antwand Jevonie Tinon Jr.

The Clinton Police Department responded May 11 to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South for a person with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to the hospital.

Police arrested 24-year-old Tinon on May 17.

Police say the victim left the hospital and has not been in contact with police since. The victim’s known phone numbers are out of service, and family members have not answered messages by law enforcement.

Further investigation, including a follow-up interview and a photo lineup, must be conducted.

Tinon has a pending charge: felon in possession of a firearm in Clinton County. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13 in a second case.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday; Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday
Steven Kyle Bolio, 31, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
Police: Man fired gun during road rage incident in Davenport
Wednesday 7/5/23 from Noon until 9 AM for strong to severe storms
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Wednesday 7-5-23 from Noon until 9 PM for strong to severe storms
A kayaker was rescued from the Rock River Monday night after becoming separated from their...
Kayaker rescued from Rock River Monday night