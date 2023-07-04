Attempted murder case dismissed after victim ghosts police

Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - An assistant county attorney has dismissed attempted murder charges because the victim cannot be located.

Lisa Maidak asked for the dismissal of the Class B felony without prejudice, meaning the case can be restarted if more evidence surfaces against Antwand Jevonie Tinon Jr.

The Clinton Police Department responded May 11 to the 500 block of 8th Avenue South for a person with a gunshot wound, who was later taken to the hospital.

Police arrested 24-year-old Tinon on May 17.

Police say the victim left the hospital and has not been in contact with police since. The victim’s known phone numbers are out of service, and family members have not answered messages by law enforcement.

Further investigation, including a follow-up interview and a photo lineup, must be conducted.

Tinon has a pending charge: felon in possession of a firearm in Clinton County. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13 in a second case.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.