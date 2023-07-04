Car, truck and motorcycle show in Kewanee, July 4

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Kewanee invites you to participate in their Fourth of July celebrations, taking place on Tuesday, July 4.

According to event organizers at Francis Park on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Street Cruiser’s Car Club from Kewanee will host their car show along with the farm tractors club that will be driving their tractors from Walmart in Kewanee to Francis Park.

Event organizers say that proceeds from the event will go to honor flight and humane society, wildlife rescue.

Additional information can be found, below.

The Street Cruiser’s Car Club is hosting a car show at Francis Park on July 4.
The Street Cruiser’s Car Club is hosting a car show at Francis Park on July 4.(The Street Cruiser’s Car Club, Kewanee)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Cyle Dickens tracks a tornado live on SkyView as it tracks through...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TV6 SkyView shows tornado as it moved through portions of Davenport Saturday
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

1
We take you inside the Chinook 47 helicopter
First Alert Forecast - More muggy heat for the 4th with highs in the 90s
Bettendorf Fourth of July events, 2023.
City of Bettendorf, Fourth of July details announced
Hometown Hero, Brittany Costello