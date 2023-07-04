Car, truck and motorcycle show in Kewanee, July 4

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Kewanee invites you to participate in their Fourth of July celebrations, taking place on Tuesday, July 4.

According to event organizers at Francis Park on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Street Cruiser’s Car Club from Kewanee will host their car show along with the farm tractors club that will be driving their tractors from Walmart in Kewanee to Francis Park.

Event organizers say that proceeds from the event will go to honor flight and humane society, wildlife rescue.

The Street Cruiser’s Car Club is hosting a car show at Francis Park on July 4. (The Street Cruiser’s Car Club, Kewanee)

