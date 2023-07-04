FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Wednesday 7-5-23 from Noon until 9 PM for strong to severe storms

Wednesday 7/5/23 from Noon until 9 AM for strong to severe storms
Wednesday 7/5/23 from Noon until 9 AM for strong to severe storms(KWQC)
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A potent storm system moving into the region Wednesday will bring the potential for some strong to severe storms. Some models are wavering a bit on the timing of this front, but we should see development taking place mainly during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has put the entire TV6 viewing area at a Level 1 to Level 2 (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK) for severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. Areas of torrential rainfall will also be possible during the period.

Look for a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT (Level 1 to Level 2) risk for severe storms, mainly from...
Look for a MARGINAL TO SLIGHT (Level 1 to Level 2) risk for severe storms, mainly from afternoon until evening(KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through Wednesday. Make sure you have several outlets and ways to receive alerts during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Your First Alert Forecast