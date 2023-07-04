Hot and muggy Independence Day; Scattered storms Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions will be the main focus for the Fourth of July. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the middle 80s. The heat index could reach 95° to 100°.

A cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing the next chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest risk will be near the Mississippi River and points to the east. There is a level 1 to level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, with damaging wind and large hail being the main threats. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but the highest risk for a severe storm will be near the Quad Cities and areas east.

Behind the front, it will be cooler and less humid to end the week. There are more rain and storm chances this weekend.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny hot and humid humid. High: 96°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 89°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.