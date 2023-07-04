Hot and muggy Independence Day; Scattered storms Wednesday

Storm chances return by Wednesday
Look for more heat and humidity setting up across the region for the July 4th Holiday.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions will be the main focus for the Fourth of July. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the middle 80s. The heat index could reach 95° to 100°.

A cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing the next chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest risk will be near the Mississippi River and points to the east. There is a level 1 to level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, with damaging wind and large hail being the main threats. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but the highest risk for a severe storm will be near the Quad Cities and areas east.

Behind the front, it will be cooler and less humid to end the week. There are more rain and storm chances this weekend.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny hot and humid humid. High: 96°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 89°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More heat and humidity for the Fourth of July
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and muggy for the Fourth of July
First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy Independence Day ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hot and dry for the Fourth of July