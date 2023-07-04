Independence Day weather history in the Quad Cities

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Independence Day is a time when many of us spend time outdoors, which means the weather is an important part to the celebration.

This year our weather has been hot and humid, but nowhere near the record high for the date.

Watch the video above to see the record high, low and frequency of different temperatures on July 4, looking at records going back to 1872. There are also precipitation records as well.

