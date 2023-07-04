Kayaker rescued from Rock River Monday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A kayaker was rescued from the Rock River Monday night after becoming separated from their group, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 9:23 p.m., deputies responded to the Rock River boat launch for a report of a missing person.

Multiple emergency services from Henry and Rock Island counties responded to the area and launched a search for the missing kayaker, deputies said.

Deputy Adam Sovanski, the sheriff’s department’s drone operator, located the missing person during a search of the river and surrounding areas, deputies said.

The kayaker was rescued from the river and transported to safety, according to deputies.

