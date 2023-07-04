Clinton hospital shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, following standoff

CHAMPAIGN CO. and VERMILION CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Champaign County with a man who police say was involved in a double shooting at a hospital in Clinton.

Randy Allen Jackson, 39, was wanted out of Clinton County in connection to two separate shootings that took place at MercyOne hospital on July 2 and July 3. The Clinton Police Chief, Champaign County Coroner and Illinois State Police have confirmed to TV6 that Jackson died in an officer-involved shooting, following a standoff on July 3.

On July 4 at approximately 4:30 p.m., ISP confirmed to TV6 in a media release that on July 3 at approximately 7:47 p.m., troopers assisted Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies in a chase throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties following a vehicle believed to be involved in the Clinton hospital shootings.

According to the media release from ISP, after briefly losing sight of the vehicle, officers found it again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East. A search began in the area and an Illinois Department of Natural Resources officer found the suspect, Jackson, in a detached garage.

Officials said that Jackson engaged in a standoff and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the location.

Officials say Jackson refused to comply and an ISP trooper discharged their firearm.

Officials said Jackson was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were struck or injured during the incident, officials added.

According to the media release, in accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and the Illinois State Police Law, 20 ILCS 2605, Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.

This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time, the media release concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.