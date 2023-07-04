Missing person rescued from Rock River Monday night

A kayaker was rescued from the Rock River Monday night after becoming separated from their group, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.(pxhere)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A person that was tubing was rescued from the Rock River Monday night, thanks to a concerted effort by multiple emergencies crews.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Rock River boat launch for a report of a missing person at 9:18 p.m.

Emergency services from Henry and Rock Island counties responded and launched a search.

Deputy Adam Sovanski, the sheriff’s department’s drone operator, located the missing person after a two-hour search of the river and surrounding areas.

A Moline Fire boat transported the person to shore for medical evaluation, according to a news release from the Colona Fire Department.

The Silvis Fire Department searched the north side of the river bank.

Sherrard, Hampton, and Moline launched boats from Harold’s Landing Park boat ramp. Coal Valley Fire searched the South Shore Drive area.

Ambulances from Coal Valley and Genesis were at each end of the search area.

Colona Fire said 40 firefighters, five boats, two drones were part of the search.

