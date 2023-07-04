Moline man charged in Davenport gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man on parole in Illinois was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a gunfire incident in Davenport, police said.

Ryan Anthony Bagley, 24, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony; interference with official acts, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday via video arraignment.

Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to the 1500 block of West Locust Street for a report of gunfire and found one occupied home that was struck.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to police, witnesses told officers the suspect, later identified as Bagley, left the area on foot.

A short time later, a patrol officer found him walking in the 1600 block of Sturdevant Street, police said.

According to police, he failed to obey verbal commands and tried to run while reaching toward his waistband.

Bagley was arrested after a short chase and was in possession of a loaded gun. According to police, the gun was stolen from Davenport in 2022.

In 2019, Bagley was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm out of Rock Island County, online court records show.

In a separate case, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two years in prison for possession of a firearm without a FOID card. A judge ordered the sentences in both cases to run concurrently, or at the same time.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Bagley was paroled in May 2021. He is expected to remain on parole until May 2024, according to IDOT online records.

