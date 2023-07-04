More heat and humidity for the Fourth of July

Storm chances return by Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny, hot and humid conditions will be the main focus for the Fourth of July. Highs should range from the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s. The heat index could reach near 95 to 100. Our next frontal system won’t arrive until Wednesday, so skies should remain mostly clear this evening (the better to view those fireworks). Showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the region starting Wednesday afternoon. There will be the potential for some storms to become strong to severe with a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK according to the Storm Prediction Center. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. Once the front passes, look for cooler and more comfortable conditions Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances return for the weekend.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Sunny and hot. A bit more humid.  High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 86°.

