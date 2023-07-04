Police: Man fired gun during road rage incident in Davenport

Steven Kyle Bolio, 31, of Davenport, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday night after police say he fired a gun during a road rage incident.

Steven Kyle Bolio, 31, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and eluding, a serious misdemeanor.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road for a report of gunfire.

Bolio, who was driving a silver 2005 Buick Terraza, became involved in a road rage incident and fired a single round that struck the passenger side door of another vehicle, according to police.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle at Marquette Street and West 35th Street, but Bolio took off, police said.

Bolio then went south through an alley, exiting on West 34th Street, and drove west at speeds of about 50 mph, police said.

Bolio eventually stopped in a grass field, according to police.

According to police, Bolio has convictions for second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

