Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Ohio baby came into the world in “style,” but his mother had to do more than just “shake it off” when she went into labor at a Taylor Swift concert.

Tori Hedges found out the concert was weeks before her due date. She still wanted to make the trip from just outside of Columbus with her family so they could experience the show for themselves.

“We were just happy we could get down there and go, hoping that I would be able to make it, and luckily was able to make it for the most part,” Hedges said.

The group sat on the far end of the stadium, behind the stage in the upper bowl.

It meant a long walk down to the main concourse after the three-hour show concluded.

“Then it was literally not even 20 minutes after she got off the stage when we were leaving, going down the ramp. That’s when I was like, ‘I think, I think I got to go to the bathroom,’” Hedges said. “When my friend realized what was happening, she started freaking out and grabbed whoever the first person she could find outside of the bathroom.”

Niko Lacobucci was that first person. While everyone was in a state of shock, she called 911.

“She came right up to me and said, ‘My friend’s water just broke,’” Lacobucci said.

She also captured a photo of the moment as Hedges called her husband to let him know the news.

“She goes, ‘Well, should we call 911?’ I said, ‘I already did.’ And she said, ‘How do you think you’re going to get out of here with all these people? They’re going to open up and let you drive right through?’ I said, ‘With an ambulance, they will,’” Lacobucci added.

All the commotion led to some details being left out.

“I didn’t even know her name. That’s the funny part. I had to ask her her name in a text,” Lacobucci said.

They’ve been texting and talking ever since sharing photos of baby Lyle, who was born just hours later.

“Being able to experience it and going back to the debut Taylor days and being able to relive that all in one night I think was just very, very awesome,” Hedges said.

A “Swifty” since day one and growing up with the music star, the Eras Tour now holds an even more special meaning.

“People say that I started my new era as being a mother, so leave the Eras Tour and go into my new one,” Hedges described.

