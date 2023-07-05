2 people suffer amputations from firework

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Two people suffered severe injuries from a firework on July Fourth in Knox County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a emergency call Tuesday afternoon in Maquon, Illinois, that two people had a hand and finger amputated after lighting a mortar.

A 22-year-old of rural Maquon and a 21-year-old of Galesburg were taken to OSF St. Francis in Peoria via Life Flight. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Other responding agencies included London Mills Fire, Maquon Fire, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Farmington Police Department.

Shell-and-mortar devices, which are tubes that launch aerial fireworks, are associated with many injuries and deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The safety commission said parts of the body most often injured by fireworks are hands and fingers. Last year 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms in the U.S. for firework injuries. There were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths in 2022, mostly associated with mortars.

The state fire marshal said 20 dismemberments were reported in Illinois because of use of fireworks last year, up from seven in 2021.

