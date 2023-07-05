2 people suffer amputations from firework

Two people suffered amputations in Knox County after attempting to launch a mortar.
Two people suffered amputations in Knox County after attempting to launch a mortar.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - Two people suffered severe injuries from a firework on July Fourth in Knox County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a emergency call Tuesday afternoon in Maquon, Illinois, that two people had a hand and finger amputated after lighting a mortar.

A 22-year-old of rural Maquon and a 21-year-old of Galesburg were taken to OSF St. Francis in Peoria via Life Flight. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Other responding agencies included London Mills Fire, Maquon Fire, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Farmington Police Department.

Shell-and-mortar devices, which are tubes that launch aerial fireworks, are associated with many injuries and deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The safety commission said parts of the body most often injured by fireworks are hands and fingers. Last year 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms in the U.S. for firework injuries. There were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths in 2022, mostly associated with mortars.

The state fire marshal said 20 dismemberments were reported in Illinois because of use of fireworks last year, up from seven in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 2 pm to 7 p.m. Wednesday for scattered strong to severe storms
Your First Alert Forecast
Pieler says that ‘Red, White & Boom’ was one of the largest projects he has worked on.
Behind the scenes of ‘Red, White & Boom’
Clinton, IA
Burlington Bees pick up a 4th of July win in Clinton