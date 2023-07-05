20-year-old victim shot outside hospital in Clinton dies

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police Department said a woman who was shot outside of MercyOne Hospital died Wednesday afternoon.

Emma Chadwick, 20, of Clinton, was shot several times outside the emergency room early Monday morning and was flown by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from the Clinton Police.

On Sunday evening a man was shot on the 1300 Block of N. 5th Street in Clinton. The man, whose wounds were not life-threatening, named Randy Allen Jackson as the shooter.

Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said on Monday that Chadwick was on life support pending family gathering.

Clinton Police identified Randy Jackson as a suspect in both shootings. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, a vehicle associated with Jackson was located in Danville, Illinois, on Tuesday. Law enforcement pursued him to a detached garage south of St. Joseph in Champaign County.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called. The Illinois State Police said that after a two-hour standoff, a trooper shot Jackson, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.

