Avenue of the Cities begins month-long road work

Avenue of the Cities from 24 to 41st streets in Moline will be closed beginning July 5 for...
Avenue of the Cities from 24 to 41st streets in Moline will be closed beginning July 5 for repaving. The project is expected to last one month.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Road construction on Avenue of the Cities from 34th to 41st streets in Moline begins today.

The city said all businesses will remain open during construction, which is expected to last one month. Brandt Construction will be removing the top layer of the outer lanes, and then laying down new asphalt. Utility adjustments and new striping will also be performed.

The city said one lane will be open in each direction but drivers should expect delays and changes in traffic patterns. The city is also urging drivers to find an alternate route.

