Behind the scenes of ‘Red, White & Boom’

Pieler says that ‘Red, White & Boom’ was one of the largest projects he has worked on.
Pieler says that 'Red, White & Boom' was one of the largest projects he has worked on.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - People from across the Quad Cities gathered at Schwiebert Park to celebrate the Fourth of July with food vendors, fireworks, and live music from the band “Class of 82.”

Jeffrey Pieler owner of Pieler Productions is a sound engineer who worked behind the scenes on the sound production for ‘Class of 82′, setting up speakers, adjusting sound and connecting microphones and instruments, long before the band’s set.

Pieler says that ‘Red, White & Boom’ was one of the largest projects he has worked on.

“This was a full-on production.”

Pieler recalls arriving at Schweibert park around 9 a.m. with the help of others to set up the stage throughout the day, before festivities kicked off at 5 p.m. that evening.

“I love a challenge.” Pieler said, “Making people feel like they were at a concert and their ears aren’t ringing, they’re not feeling bad. Because a bad mix can make you feel pretty crappy. The biggest goal is to make people happy and feel good.”

During the show, Pieler said he walked around the park with an iPad that controlled the mix of the music to ensure the entire party was lively and that the music wasn’t too loud or too soft.

At the end of the show, Pieler says him and his crew tore down their equipment and packed up their gear. He also added that it was a successful event.

