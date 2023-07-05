Burlington Bees pick up a 4th of July win in Clinton

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A packed house at NelsonCorp Field were treated to a skydiving show and flyover before the game, but it was the Bees that would celebrate the 4th of July win.

North Scott alum, and current Houston Cougar, Graysen Drezek pitched a great five inning for the Lumberkings, striking out seven Bees and only giving up 2 runs, but he would take the loss in a 4-0 decision to Burlington.

Jeremy Fox would get the win for the Bees, working five innings as well, only giving up one base hit. Mason Schwalbach would lead the Burlington bats, driving in two runs in the winning effort.

The Bees will be back at Community Field Wednesday night to face Danville, Clinton hosts Quincy on Thursday.

