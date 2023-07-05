CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Suspect, 40, arraigned on murder charges in Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Gov. Reynolds calls a special session to revive abortion restrictions
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine; Biden briefed on investigation