Davenport women finds old letter inside a Bible

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last year a Davenport women bought and old Bible from an estate sale.

When the women returned home, she found an old apology letter from a son to his parents inside that Bible.

Kristin Curlott bought this Bible for one dollar.

In the letter that was found inside a man named William Munson wrote to his parents that his grades were not up to par in college and that he was dropping out and not returning home.

The man details what, at the time was his plan moving forward.

“He was not coming back home but that he was going to get an apartment, not with a female,” Curlott said. “But that he was going to do all these things and he was going to be fine, that he was going to go be a repairman under the Scott Community College. So, I just thought it was really neat, and then they, and then he signed it, I’m sorry, I put you through this, please forgive me for not giving any warning.”

By the sounds of the letter Williams parents were paying for his college and he was not able to go through with the commitment that he made.

The letter also stated, “The fault lies with me, I fell too much for Susie”. So, it sounds like there may have been a little love in the air.

Kristin also mentioned that she has been trying to track down the man who wrote this letter but has not had any luck doing so yet.

