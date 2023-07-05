Help students start school of right: First Day Fund accepting donations

QUAD CITIES, Iowa / Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Community Foundation wants every student to begin school with confidence and the needed supplies.

The foundation is encouraging monetary donations to the First Day Fund to support students and schools across Scott and Rock Island Counties.

John Border from Davenport Community Schools said the need has “grown and grown and grown. Monetary donations give schools a tremendous amount of flexibility to meet specific needs for our students. These gifts fill in a lot of gaps.”

Since 2006, more than $160,000 in donations have been granted out to area school districts from the First Day Fund, according to a news release from the foundation. Families not always able to provide the supplies their children will need to start the year right. The Davenport Community School system, for example, is home to more than 40,000 students, more than half of whom are from low-income families and qualify for Free & Reduced waivers for school meals and fees.

Later this summer, school supplies can be donated at various sites throughout the Quad-Cities.

