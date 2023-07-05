Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of Bettendorf’s fireworks celebration, Tuesday evening.

TV6 was on-scene at the time of the incident and saw the power line come crashing down in the middle of a busy section of the festival near vendors and attendees.

Police were on-scene at the time of the incident and said that no one was hurt. However, the area did have to be cleared for the public’s safety and caution tape was put in place.

