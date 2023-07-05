Scattered storms expected this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect several dry hours for your Wednesday before our next system arrives this afternoon. We’ll see a gradual increase in cloud cover, followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The placement for the strongest storms (along with the severe weather threat) has now shifted to the east with a level 1 to level 2 risk for anything severe. A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect from 2 PM until 7 PM for those areas east of the Mississippi River. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats heading into this evening. Storms come to an end later this evening, followed by clearing skies toward morning. Look for sunshine Thursday and Friday, with rain chances returning Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures are looking great for the John Deere Classic.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe mainly east. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms ending this evening. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

