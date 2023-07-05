Scattered storms expected this afternoon

A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect for this afternoon as strong storms move into the region.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect several dry hours for your Wednesday before our next system arrives this afternoon. We’ll see a gradual increase in cloud cover, followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.  The placement for the strongest storms (along with the severe weather threat) has now shifted to the east with a level 1 to level 2 risk for anything severe. A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect from 2 PM until 7 PM for those areas east of the Mississippi River. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats heading into this evening.  Storms come to an end later this evening, followed by clearing skies toward morning. Look for sunshine Thursday and Friday, with rain chances returning Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures are looking great for the John Deere Classic.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe mainly east. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms ending this evening. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:  Becoming mostly sunny and not as warm.  High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 crash, Wednesday afternoon
Fiery crash off I-80 near West Branch Wednesday causes delays, detour
QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
Train Derail Nahant Marsh.
Train derails near Nahant Marsh Tuesday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Scattered storms Wednesday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Few strong storms possible east of QC Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday; Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More heat and humidity for the Fourth of July