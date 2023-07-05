UnityPoint Health offers safety tips for 2023 John Deere Classic

Silvis, Ill. {KWQC} – The 2023 John Deere Classic is set to tee off this week and health experts advise fans to watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

Thousands of fans are expected to watch their favorite golfers at the 52nd edition of the John Deere Classic at the TPC Deere Run.

Health officials stress the importance of drinking water and taking precautions.

“On hot days, we always recommend hydration prior to going out and continued hydration throughout the day, regardless of how active you are,” said Emergency Department Physician at UnityPoint Health, M.D. Nathanial Curl. “A bottle of water every couple of hours is a good idea. Do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink.”

UnityPoint Health will have 8 emergency department physicians, and over 50 team members to respond to any emergency, not only weather-related, situations.

“So, we have main medical and also have three tents that are spaced out around the course where people can go and get water cooled off if they need to,” added Curl. “Then we do have roving crews that are on the move just to look for people who might be having medical issues.”

Curl stressed the importance of noticing signs of heat stroke. That’s when your body becomes overheated, and you’re not thinking clearly, that can cause permanent brain damage and loss of function of your body. So, in that instance, you need to seek help right away and medical staff will transport you to a hospital. It is advised to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade when you can, and wear light-breathable clothing.

Tee off is Thursday, July 6.

