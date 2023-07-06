Caitlin Clark tees off at JDC Pro-Am

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A little after 8 a.m. on July 5, Caitlin Clark teed off at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am and was flocked by hundreds of Hawkeye fans dressed in black and gold throughout the remainder of her round.

“It’s just cool getting to interact with the young kids that were here, and I really enjoyed being around them,” Clark said. “You know, I used to run around golf courses and want to go to golf events when I was a young kid.”

Even after each of Clark’s drives and putts, some fans still found it hard to believe that she was at TPC Deere Run.

“I think it’s huge, not only for golf but for basketball too because she is not bigger than life,” said Rick Schulz. “She wants to give back, she wants to see those little girls and even little boys be like her. So it’s a huge deal for those kids to see somebody like that come and give them some lessons.”

It was a chance for young athletes to see one of their local role models in person.

“I don’t think there is really anything she should change. She influences so many kids, and I think it is just awesome,” said Teryn Lukes, a Caitlin Clark fan.

“Oh my gosh. We knew it was going to be big. We knew, not only was it going to bring in a lot of golfers, but a lot of non-golfers, too,” said Sara Cross, executive director of First Tee. “We are trying to grow the game as much as possible, and that is exactly what we wanted to do - bring in any type of kid who is interested. Maybe they are just interested in her, but they are going to be put in a golf atmosphere and they’ll get the bug.”

Even after her round, Clark made some more time for the kids by stopping by the driving range and helping out with the Youth Day clinic.

“[I’m] just trying to make as much time as I can to sign an autograph for a young kid or give them a ball, or give them a high five because, you know, that goes a really long way,” Clark said.

