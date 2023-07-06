CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges

Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of failure to appear in court and probation violations.(Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Authorities in Illinois and Iowa are searching for Isaiah Robinson.

He is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of cannabis trafficking and wanted in Scott County for two counts probation violation on a drug violation and eluding.

Robinson is 22 years old, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

