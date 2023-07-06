CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Authorities in Illinois and Iowa are searching for Isaiah Robinson.
He is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of cannabis trafficking and wanted in Scott County for two counts probation violation on a drug violation and eluding.
Robinson is 22 years old, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
