CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges

QUAD-CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Authorities in Illinois and Iowa are searching for Isaiah Robinson.

He is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of cannabis trafficking and wanted in Scott County for two counts probation violation on a drug violation and eluding.

Robinson is 22 years old, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

