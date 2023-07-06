CRIME STOPPERS: Thief takes 2 baby monitors worth $700

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Moline Police say a man stole $700 worth of baby monitors at Target on Monday.

According to police, a white man in his 40s entered the Moline Target at 4 p.m. and headed to the baby section, where he took two baby monitors. He placed them in a reusable shopping bag and walked out of the store without paying. Retail theft of anything more than $300 is a felony in Illinois.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

