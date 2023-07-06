CRIME STOPPERS: Wiley wanted in Rock Island and Scott counties

Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Kathan Wiley on a failure to appear charge and a probation violation.(Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Law enforcement officials in Illinois and Iowa are seeking the public’s help looking for Kathan Wiley.

Wiley is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on drug charges. He is wanted in Scott County for failing to appear in court on charges of OWI, interference with official acts, and domestic assault with injury.

Wiley is 23 years old, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

