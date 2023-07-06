CRIME STOPPERS: Wiley wanted in Rock Island and Scott counties

QUAD-CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Law enforcement officials in Illinois and Iowa are seeking the public’s help looking for Kathan Wiley.

Wiley is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on drug charges. He is wanted in Scott County for failing to appear in court on charges of OWI, interference with official acts, and domestic assault with injury.

Wiley is 23 years old, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.