DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Flashes of light, floating specks or shadows can suddenly appear in your vision. It’s relatively common in people between the ages of 40 and 80, according to Dr. William Benevento with Eye Surgeons Associates. He says in some cases it could be a sign of retinal detachment and should be checked out by a doctor.

