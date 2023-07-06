Homeowners displaced after fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Homeowners are displaced and a garage was seriously damaged in a fire on Wednesday.

The Davenport Fire Department said the first crew on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames in the attached garage at 3:11 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 56th Street. The fire was put out in 20 minutes. The homeowners, who escaped the house, were displaced because of minor smoke and water damage to the house.

Davenport Fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

