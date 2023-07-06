I-80 work in Bureau County to begin Friday

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Construction will begin on nearly 10 miles of Interstate 80 in Bureau County on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said this is the beginning of a two-year resurfacing project from the Bureau-Henry County line to east of the Illinois 40 interchange, Exit 45.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as work begins to build a median crossover on I-80 near the Bureau-Henry County line and repair shoulders throughout the work zone. Work also will resurface the ramps at the Illinois 40 interchange, which will close it for up to 2 weeks later this year. All work is expected to be completed by late fall.

IDOT said motorists should be prepared for slow and stopped traffic, use alternate routes when possible and drive the speed limit and be mindful of road workers.

According to IDOT, over the next six years, it plans to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

It said that accomplishments through Year 3 of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

