Judge set to sentence teen over the death of his Spanish teacher

Willard Miller pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on Tuesday.
Willard Miller pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge is set to sentence one of the teens who killed their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.

Willard Miller was 16 when prosecutors charged him with murdering Nohema Graber.

She was a teacher at Fairfield High School.

Her body was found hidden in a city park in November 2021.

Prosecutors say she was beaten to death over a bad grade Miller had in her class.

Miller pled guilty to her murder in April.

Because he was a minor at the time, he isn’t guaranteed a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors will likely recommend 30 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for Thursday morning at nine at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.

Jeremy Goodale is the other teen charged in Graber’s murder.

He also pleaded guilty.

His sentencing is set for August 23rd.

