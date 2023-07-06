Moderate to severe drought continues

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning, and it shows a little improvement across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, especially south of the immediate Quad Cities.

The area of severe drought that covered areas like Burlington, Monmouth and Galesburg, has been eliminated and a moderate drought is now in place. This is after the derecho made its way through on June 29, 2023.

More rain is in the First Alert Forecast.

