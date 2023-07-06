OSF to open Peru Midtown and Granville locations July 10

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Valley residents were left without a nearby medical care after St. Margaret’s Healthcare Facilities closed on June 16.

A week after the closure, Peoria-based OSF HealthCare told TV6 it was working to offer medical services to the region in the former St. Margaret sites.

OSF announced Thursday that health services will return to Peru Midtown and Granville on Monday morning.

The Midtown Health Center, 1650 Midtown Road, Peru, includes Prompt Care, a walk-in clinic that is open seven days a week.

Also opening in Peru in the 1400 block of Midtown Plaza are OSF Occupational Health OSF Rehabilitation, and OSF Medical Group–Primary Care.

In Granville, Dr. Shawn Bailey will continue to see patients at at 309 McCoy St., now OSF Medical Group-Primary Care.

OSF said St. Margaret’s patients should request a copy of their medical records online at aboutsmh.org/medical-records-request. Download the form and fax to 815-664-1169 or mail to: SMH-Medical Records Requests, 600 E. First St., Spring Valley, IL 61362. Because of the volume, patients should expect to wait at least a month before receiving their records. People with question can call 815-664-1583, but SMH will not take requests for records over the phone.

Illinois Valley residents seeking information regarding their care can call OSF at 844-673-2778 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Patients may seek care at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Ottawa and OSF PromptCare locations in Princeton, Streator, Mendota and Ottawa.

