Quad City businesses gear up for John Deere Classic

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Just down the road from TPC Deere Run, the dining area at the Comfort Inn and Suites in East Moline sat empty Wednesday evening.

Owner Rupal Patel said Thursday morning, it will be a different scene.

“We have to prepare the ... week before, anticipating what will happen,” Patel said. “It’s going to be a busy “in and out in and out’ mode for everybody.”

John Deere Classic Week is well underway with the Pro-Am event wrapping up Wednesday evening.

With official play on the horizon, businesses in and around Silvis have already seen an uptick in traffic.

The hotel starts to see bookings for the tournament almost a year in advance.

“Before even we know the days [of the event] we know right away because people have started booking [rooms],” Patel said.

Throughout the mornings of the Classic, a rotating cast of volunteers, caddies and — in some years —players will be enjoying breakfast in the hotel.

“It’s very interesting to know what goes into it, how hard they have to work, a then what happened that day,” Patel said. “That’s the best part of the hotel ... we are the start of your day and the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, drive into East Moline on Avenue of the Cities, and you’ll find Leisure Time Billiards.

Dwaine Bowman runs the pool hall and sports bar often hearing from those at the event.

“Sometimes [people from the tournament] come here to get away from the course,” Bowman said. “Some of the caddies come in, after the tournaments over and shoot the ball [and] talk about the day.”

He said in recent years the shop hasn’t seen a huge spike in business, but he knows what the tournament can do for others.

“It’s always good to have it,” Bowman said. “There’s no doubt all week long. You see it, you’ll see people come in and out.”

Patel agrees the PGA event does great things for the Quad Cities as a whole.

“The event itself gives identity to this area,” Patel said. “It sustains us for quite a few months ... because people are in and out preparing for the event.”

Play officially Thursday morning. The first tee times are scheduled for 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.