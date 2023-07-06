Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
According to police, on June 28, at 12:30 p.m., the pictured suspected attempted theft at Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate attempted theft at Quad Cities Bank and Trust
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which...
7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital
Strong to severe storms possible today.
FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible

Latest News

FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.,...
Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas; Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their...
Dog found hanging in carrier on animal organization’s front door
The Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 56th...
Homeowners displaced after fire in Davenport
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival