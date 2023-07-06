Sunny and more comfortable today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure will control our weather pattern today leading to sunshine, NW winds and cooler conditions. Highs today will only be in the 70s and 80s with much lower humidity than the last few days. Rain chances will return Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, but temps will remain cooler than normal in the 70s where it rains and low 80s for areas that stay dry. A warm up looks likely from Sunday into next week, but rain chances are hard to pin down at this point with the Tuesday into Wednesday time frame most likely.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 56º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: PM showers. High: 80º.

