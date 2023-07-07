3 injured in early morning building fire in Sterling

City officials say at least two residents are unaccounted for at this time
East 3rd Street (Route 2 eastbound) was closed Friday between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue in...
East 3rd Street (Route 2 eastbound) was closed Friday between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue in Sterling for an ongoing fire investigation and potential collapse.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early morning fire at a building in Sterling.

According to a media release from Sterling City Manager Scott Shumard:

Around 2:24 a.m., Sterling police and fire, Rock Falls Fire Department and CGH EMS responded to a fire at 406 E. 3rd St.

Officers and firefighters found fire throughout the third story of the building, heavy smoke throughout the building, and a report of persons trapped inside.

A female leaped from a third-story window. She was transported to CGH Medical Center and later airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

A man and a girl were able to escape to an adjacent roof and were rescued by firefighters.

Both were transported to CGH for treatment of minor injuries and smoke inhalation and later released, according to the release.

At this time, at least two residents are unaccounted for, Schumard said in a media release.

Sterling police are asking that anyone that may have family or friends that reside at the building and have been unable to reach them is asked to call police at 815-632-6640.

Sterling fire crews remained on the scene late Friday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sterling Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, AFT, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and the potential for further collapse of the building facade, East 3rd Street (Illinois Route 2) from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time until the area can be secured and the building stabilized,” Schumard said in the release.

“The City is grateful for the joint response by numerous departments and partners. Assisting Fire Departments included Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Morrison, Fulton, Polo, Tampico, Erie, and Clinton (Iowa). Sterling Police were assisted by Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police. The Salvation Army assisted on scene and the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

