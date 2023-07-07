CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which...
7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer...
Clinton hospital shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, following standoff

Latest News

ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
Flood of '93: Part 4
Flood of '93: Part 3