Clean-up efforts continue in McDonough County after derecho

By Kyle Bales
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The sound of chainsaws has been heard around McDonough County the past week as clean-up efforts continue following the derecho that unleashed hurricane-force winds.

Bryson Bedwell, the owner of Bedwell Tree Service in Good Hope, Illinois, said he and his colleagues have been working 18-hour days clearing damaged trees and receiving little sleep.

On Thursday, he was working on a home where a tree had fallen on the roof.

“People have been living in hotels. People are staying at other people’s houses. They just want to get back to their houses and return to their normal lives,” Bedwell said. “And us being able to do that is a very comforting feeling.”

According to workers, new machinery has dramatically reduced the duration of tree-clearing jobs in recent years. A grapple saw attached to a boom truck makes it quicker and safer to extract damaged tree limbs off a roof. The workers are then able to use a chainsaw on the ground to cut the limbs into smaller pieces before lifting them into another truck to be carried away.

Macomb homeowner Chris Sutton is thankful for these tree services.

“They came in on Sunday (July 1st) in the pouring rain,” Sutton said. “They had the whole thing off the house and cleanup in their truck to haul away in about an hour and a half.”

Sutton also said his friends and neighbors immediately offered to help him upon realizing a large pine tree had fallen on his home.

“It’s great living in a community like that. Macomb should feel proud for how it has dealt with this experience,” he said.

The Quad Cities area has had recent experience with derechos, particularly the one that struck eastern Iowa and northern Illinois in August 2020. However, for McDonough County, last week’s derecho was the strongest storm they’ve encountered in many years.

Bedwell said this was the most tree work he has had to do for a single event since the ice storm of 2008.

