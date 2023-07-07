East 3rd Street in Sterling partially close due to fire investigation, potential collapse

East 3rd Street (Route 2 eastbound) was closed Friday between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue for an...
East 3rd Street (Route 2 eastbound) was closed Friday between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue for an ongoing fire investigation and potential collapse.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - East 3rd Street (Route 2 eastbound) was closed Friday between 1st Avenue and 5th Avenue for an ongoing fire investigation and potential collapse.

Sterling officials said in a post on the city’s Facebook page that the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to officials, truck traffic must detour north on Route 40 to East Lynn Boulevard.

Local business access is available on the avenues from 4th Street and 2nd Street.

TV6 has reached out to the fire department for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

