Increasing clouds ahead of rain chances this evening

Rain chances through much of the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will start off Friday with dry and sunny conditions ahead of increasing clouds and rain chances by the evening.  Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be an off and on phenomena overnight through sunrise on Saturday.  Severe weather is not expected.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s both today and tomorrow.  Sunshine will return on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.  Typical July weather will be on the way next week with highs in the mid 80s and nearly daily chances for showers and storms by Tuesday.

TODAY: Evening showers. High: 83º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 61º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 81º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which...
7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer...
Clinton hospital shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, following standoff

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Comfortable weather continues, maybe a quick shower?
First Alert Forecast: Not as humid; Chance of rain Friday
First Alert Forecast
Sunny and more comfortable today