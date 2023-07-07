Increasing clouds ahead of rain chances this evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will start off Friday with dry and sunny conditions ahead of increasing clouds and rain chances by the evening. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be an off and on phenomena overnight through sunrise on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s both today and tomorrow. Sunshine will return on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Typical July weather will be on the way next week with highs in the mid 80s and nearly daily chances for showers and storms by Tuesday.

TODAY: Evening showers. High: 83º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 61º Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 81º.

