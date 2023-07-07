John Deere Classic Saturday Grounds Passes sold out

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Saturday Grounds Passes for the 2023 John Deere Classic are sold out.

According to a Facebook post from JDC, Saturday Grounds Passes are sold out. However, some upgraded hospitality tickets remain.

Officials with the JDC say that upgraded Saturday tickets are still available online, as well as upgraded tickets for Friday.

Youth Policy and Student Discount will still be available at the gate on Saturday.

