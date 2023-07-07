John Deere greens, preparing the TPC golf course for the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2023 John Deere Classic is officially underway as round one of the PGA tournament began on Thursday. However, in order to get the course in proper condition for play, there’s a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into creating the John Deere greens that some of the best and big-name, golf professionals play on each year.

Weeks before the JDC tees off, the TPC Deere Run grounds crew is hard at work getting the course ready.

“This is our Superbowl,” said TPC Golf Course Superintendent, Jonathan Graham. “So, we look at it in that mindset.”

Graham says that he’s in his first year as TPC golf course superintendent, but he adds that there are 24 people on staff and an additional 30 volunteers who are brought in during the JDC.

“It’s the biggest thing that we have on our calendar, so we want to make sure that every detail is right, the grass looks perfect and we put out there a quality golf course for PGA tour players to play,” Graham said.

In total, TPC Deere Run is over 7,200 yards and Graham estimates that the grounds crew spends 50 to 60 house each week on the course doing various jobs like mowing the grass and changing the cups on the greens.

John Deere Classic Tournament Director Andrew Lehman says that with the recent drought and being limited on rain for the past six weeks, keeping the course lush, green and in perfect condition, which the PGA Tour expects has been a hard job.

“I’m pretty sure that Jonathan knows every blade of grass out here and his staff,” Lehman said. “It’s a hard undertaking, but those guys are the competent professionals that know what they’re doing and they’re the best at what they do.”

If you want to see the TPC Deere Run Golf Course for yourself the John Deere Classic continues through Sunday and tickets to the classic can be purchased, here.

