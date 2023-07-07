Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The all-time winningest coach for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team says she wants to lead her players for a few more years.

Lisa Bluder’s contract is now extended through June 2029. This year marks 24 years Bluder has held the title.

The P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach was endowed in 2021 by Beckwith. Gary Barta, the Henry B. Tippie Director Chair of Athletics, says Beckwith is one of UI athletics’ most generous supporters.

Bluder’s career comes with many accolades. That includes 850 career wins and 247 Big Ten victories. It also includes 21 postseason appearances, 17 of which were in the NCAA tournament. Most recently the Hawkeyes made their first ever National Championship game this year, and took the team to the Final Four for the first time since 1993. Two of her players, Caitlin Clark and Megan Gustafson, have been named National Player of the Year. Bluder has also been named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times in 2001, 2008 and 2010, and given the honor of Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2019.

