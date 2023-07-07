Lyft driver who died in shooting had fled Taliban takeover in Afghanistan; police release video of suspects

Police released video of suspects in the death of a Lyft driver who immigrated from Afghanistan. (Source: WUSA/VIEWER VIDEO/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - D.C. police are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a Lyft driver that escaped the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

They released a video of the incident that shows four people running away from the scene Monday, shortly after 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar was shot.

The Lyft driver was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. and later died at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ahmad Yar was working an extra shift at the time of the Monday shooting.

He is a former Afghan interpreter and immigrated with his family to the U.S. in 2021.

The GoFundMe said he was the sole provider for his wife and four children, who are between the ages of 15 months and 13 years.

In a statement, Lyft says it is in contact with law enforcement to assist with the investigation.

No suspects have been named in the case.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

