Moline family volunteers at the John Deere Classic for three generations

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Every year thousands of volunteers show up to help the John Deere Classic run smoothly.

For Moline native, Anika Martin, lending a helping hand is a family affair. The tradition spans three generations. Between them, they have more than a hundred years of combined volunteering experience.

“This is something that we do together, we enjoy doing it together,” Martin said. “It’s some way that we can give back to our community in a joint way.”

After taking part for years, Martin’s parents Bob and Linda Leaf brought her in on the legacy when she was about eight years old.

“It really gave me a passion for volunteerism and community engagement,” Martin said. “It’s made me want to come back every year.”

Since then they’ve been on the operations committee, affectionally dubbed the grunt crew.

They do everything from running water to making signs. Members also help put up and take down the iconic tractor tee markers every day of the event.

“I grew up with the grunts there. They’re all kind of my uncles out there,” Martin said. “They give so much to this tournament. They spend weeks before the tournament out here setting up, they’re here for a week or two after tournament tearing down.”

Martin and her family serve on a five-person sub-committee, mostly taking care of the odds and ends that don’t fit in another group.

Thursday they spent much of the afternoon running drinks between different stations.

Martin said it’s all about giving back.

“The impact that this tournament has on the community is so incredible, not just during this week, but I mean, what we give back to the charities in the area is just incredible,” Martin said.

Throughout her 31 years, Martin rubbed elbows with arguably one of the biggest names in golf, Tiger Woods.

“He was one of the golfers that came up to me and shook my hand and introduced himself to me,” Martin said. ”Those are the things you never forget.”

The tradition doesn’t stop with Martin. Her two children Dylan and Aria have joined in too.

“[I] try to do what my parents did for me to try to instill this love for community engagement and volunteerism in them as well,” Martin said.

This year about 2,100 people signed up to volunteer.

