Davenport boxer Antwun Echols dies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Antwun Echols, or “Kid Dynamite” to those who knew him in the boxing ring, died Sunday, at 51.

While he was “Kid Dynamite” in the ring and the Quad Cities community, he was a father as well.

“He was an amazing man,” said his daughter, Antuwnette Echols. “Definitely outspoken, unpredictable, he was fun of love, he was very giving, very caring, definitely was one for all of his children and family.”

Echols was known for his powerful punch, making a name for himself at Alvino Pena Boxing Club in Davenport. He quickly turned pro in 1993 after a couple of amateur fights. After dropping his opening professional bout, he would go on and win 22 of the next 24 fights as a world middleweight contender and earning him a spot as an alternate reserve on the 1992 USA Olympic Boxing team.

“I always heard about a kid named Antuan Echols,” said Davenport Boxing Club owner, Pat Pena. “I finally ran into him in Des Moines, at a boxing show. I came back and sparred with him a couple of times and heard about his power. Man, probably one of the hardest punches I’ve been hit by. It used to be Kenneth Kidd, but now Antuan Echols.”

During his fighting career, Echols faced off against Bernard Hopkins in two separate title fights. Although losing both matches, Echols won titles in 1999, 2000, and 2003.

Echols fought in his final match in 2012. He finished his fighting career with a professional record of 32-22-4 with 28 of his victories by the way of knockout.

His family has set up a gofundme to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.