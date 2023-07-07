Quad City Arts featuring new artwork at gallery, QC International Airport

Quad City Arts featuring new artwork at gallery, QC International Airport
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -From June 30 to Aug. 11, Quad City Arts presents oil painting and ceramic sculpture by Janis Mars Wunderlich, oil paintings by Lee White, and photography by robin w. bailey.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception on July 7 from 6-8 p.m. where the artists will be present and refreshments will be served.

Margot Day, Performing Arts Director with Quad City Arts, and one of the featured artists, Janis Wunderlich from Monmouth, discuss the new works now on display for about another month--including how viewers can see the art.

In addition to the gallery, the artist’s works can be seen and purchased online: https://www.shopquadcityarts.com/bailey-mars-wunderlich-and-white

Quad City Arts is located at 1715 2nd Avenue, Rock Island.

For more information, visit the non-profit online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/ or call 309-793-1213.

