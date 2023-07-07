Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA 4th of July fireworks shows and events.
QCA 4th of July firework shows and events, Iowa and Illinois
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
According to Iowa State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Friday, there was a seven-car pile up which...
7 car pile-up on I-80 westbound, Friday results in 2 taken to hospital
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer...
Clinton hospital shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting, following standoff

Latest News

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for possible fall hazard
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US hiring cools but employers still add 209,000 jobs in sign of resilient economy